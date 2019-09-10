Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 71 162.73 N/A -15.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Altaba Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Altaba Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 average target price and a 11.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Altaba Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 73.03%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.