Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Comparing side by side

Since Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.83% and 8.69% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.