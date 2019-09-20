Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
