Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.