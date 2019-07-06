Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparison side by side

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.