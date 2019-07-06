Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparing side by side

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
