Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparing side by side

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.