Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.