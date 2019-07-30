Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Comparing side by side

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 2.03 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.17 consensus target price and a 51.10% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 85.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.