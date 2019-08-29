Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.36
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
