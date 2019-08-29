Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.36 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.