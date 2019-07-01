Nuvectra (NVTR) Reaches $3.21 After 9.00% Down Move; Vulcan Value Partners Raised Crane Co. (CR) Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Crane Co. (CR) stake by 107582.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 282,941 shares as Crane Co. (CR)’s stock rose 2.53%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 283,204 shares with $23.97 million value, up from 263 last quarter. Crane Co. now has $5.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 120,573 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

The stock of Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 156,522 shares traded. Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) has declined 69.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NVTR News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Nuvectra; 29/03/2018 – Nuvectra Group Dinner Scheduled By JMP Securities for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 Nuvectra 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Nuvectra; 10/04/2018 – Nuvectra Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nuvectra 1Q Loss/Shr 84c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nuvectra Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVTR); 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 3.6% Position in Nuvectra; 21/05/2018 – Nuvectra at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys New 1.5% Position in NuvectraThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $57.14M company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $2.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NVTR worth $5.14M less.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. Cook Donald G bought $24,950 worth of stock. TULLIS JAMES L L had bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767.

Among 4 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crane had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by DA Davidson. William Blair downgraded the shares of CR in report on Tuesday, January 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 1. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by UBS. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Crane (NYSE:CR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Crane Co. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Crane Co. (CR) is Said Ready to Take $45-Share Offer to Circor (CIR) Holders – Bloomberg (Ealier) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Crane (CR) Says CIRCOR’s (CIR) New 2020 Targets Should Be Viewed ‘Skeptically’ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 576 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 21,612 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sterling Capital Limited Company accumulated 312,580 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,151 shares stake. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 2,264 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First City Cap Management Incorporated holds 10,500 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 16,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Citadel Lc owns 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 43,412 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 58,294 shares. 190 were reported by Fincl. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc owns 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 115 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Versum Materials Inc. stake by 479,380 shares to 1,569 valued at $79,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Parker (NYSE:PH) stake by 750,894 shares and now owns 2.11 million shares. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nuvectra had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company has market cap of $57.14 million. The firm offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder.

Analysts await Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Nuvectra Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Nuvectra Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVTR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuvectra files U.S. application for expanded label for Algovita SCS; shares up 7% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Regeneron-Sanofi, Vermillion Offering, PDL BioPharma CFO to Depart – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.