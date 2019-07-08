Nuvectra (NVTR) Reaches $2.70 After 6.00% Down Move; Navellier & Associates Cut Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding By $452,732

The stock of Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 158,820 shares traded. Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) has declined 69.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NVTR News: 02/05/2018 – Nuvectra 1Q Loss/Shr 84c; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Nuvectra; 05/04/2018 – Nuvectra at Group Dinner Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys New 2.5% Position in Nuvectra; 15/05/2018 – First Light Asset Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Nuvectra; 29/03/2018 – Nuvectra Group Dinner Scheduled By JMP Securities for Apr. 5; 10/04/2018 – Nuvectra Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nuvectra Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVTR); 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 3.6% Position in Nuvectra; 06/03/2018 Nuvectra 4Q Loss/Shr 80cThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $48.06M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $2.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NVTR worth $2.88M less.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 1,702 shares as Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 30,863 shares with $8.23 million value, down from 32,565 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc. now has $146.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $301.66. About 609,996 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Cargurus Inc. Class A stake by 45,827 shares to 68,188 valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) stake by 44,628 shares and now owns 104,228 shares. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was raised too.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.43 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. $4.95 million worth of stock was sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was made by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was made by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna.

Among 17 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Adobe had 32 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Serv holds 3,570 shares. Voya Inv holds 0.3% or 499,733 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Albion Fin Gru Ut owns 3,860 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 8,063 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Park Avenue Securities Lc has 9,261 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Srs Inv Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,758 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 243,809 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,407 shares. Hendley Communications Inc has 15,715 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Clean Yield reported 0.04% stake. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,666 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd holds 218,346 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Nuvectra Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.41% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nuvectra had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James.

