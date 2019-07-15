Nuvectra (NVTR) Reaches $2.57 Low on Jul, 15; Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shorts Lowered By 3.21%

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) had a decrease of 3.21% in short interest. DVAX’s SI was 15.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.21% from 15.57M shares previously. With 704,300 avg volume, 21 days are for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s short sellers to cover DVAX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.035. About 367,602 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax: HEPLISAV-B Now Meets Critical Reimbursement Requirement for Many Insurance Plans; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 17/05/2018 – Dynavax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – Dynavax 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (

The stock of Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) reached all time low today, Jul, 15 and still has $2.44 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.57 share price. This indicates more downside for the $45.75 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.44 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.29 million less. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 115,514 shares traded. Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) has declined 69.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NVTR News: 02/05/2018 – Nuvectra 1Q Loss/Shr 84c; 05/04/2018 – Nuvectra at Group Dinner Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Nuvectra; 06/03/2018 Nuvectra 4Q Loss/Shr 80c

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $262.55 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynavax: Still Holding My Worst Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dynavax up 15% after hours on bullish Cantor rating – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Dynavax Technologies’ Stock Tanked in June – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/10: (DVAX) (AIR) (BBBY) (SNSS) (PSMT) (VSH) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company invested in 12,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 944,750 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James And Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 31,803 shares. Weiss Multi holds 45,000 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Amer Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 39,757 shares. Geode Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). 95,459 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). First Republic Inv Management, California-based fund reported 36,011 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr holds 1,230 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 102,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Among 2 analysts covering Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dynavax had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nuvectra had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report.

More notable recent Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Nuvectra Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVTR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Regeneron-Sanofi, Vermillion Offering, PDL BioPharma CFO to Depart – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.