Nuvectra (NVTR) Reaches $1.81 Low on Aug, 4; Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted Its Nucor (NUE) Stake

The stock of Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $1.74 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.81 share price. This indicates more downside for the $32.37 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.74 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.29M less. The stock decreased 10.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 453,353 shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) has declined 86.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NVTR News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys New 2.5% Position in Nuvectra; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Nuvectra; 08/03/2018 – Soin Neuroscience commences a clinical case series with Nuvectra’s Algovita spinal cord stimulator for back pain; 29/03/2018 – Nuvectra Group Dinner Scheduled By JMP Securities for Apr. 5

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 597.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 544,461 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 635,546 shares with $37.08 million value, up from 91,085 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $15.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.72M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company has market cap of $32.37 million. The firm offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder.