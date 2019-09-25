Nuvectra (NVTR) Reaches $1.29 52-Week Low; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Entergy (ETR)

The stock of Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.18 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.29 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $23.16M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $1.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.08M less. The stock decreased 9.45% or $0.1351 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2949. About 370,845 shares traded. Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) has declined 86.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NVTR News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Nuvectra; 10/04/2018 – Nuvectra Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Soin Neuroscience commences a clinical case series with Nuvectra’s Algovita spinal cord stimulator for back pain; 06/03/2018 Nuvectra 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 29/03/2018 – Nuvectra Group Dinner Scheduled By JMP Securities for Apr. 5; 15/05/2018 – First Light Asset Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Nuvectra; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys New 2.5% Position in Nuvectra; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 3.6% Position in Nuvectra; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Nuvectra; 21/05/2018 – Nuvectra at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Among 3 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Entergy has $11600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $114.33’s average target is -1.96% below currents $116.61 stock price. Entergy had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11600 target in Monday, September 9 report. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. See Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) latest ratings:

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 22.92 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, up 29.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Nuvectra Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% EPS growth.