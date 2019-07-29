Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 9 0.75 N/A -2.36 0.00 Stryker Corporation 190 5.64 N/A 5.17 35.93

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6%

Liquidity

Nuvectra Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Stryker Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92

The average target price of Nuvectra Corporation is $18, with potential upside of 749.06%. On the other hand, Stryker Corporation’s potential upside is 3.87% and its average target price is $222.75. Based on the results delivered earlier, Nuvectra Corporation is looking more favorable than Stryker Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.6% of Nuvectra Corporation shares and 76% of Stryker Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Stryker Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -14.17% -52.3% -62.46% -72.31% -69.86% -68.85% Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend while Stryker Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuvectra Corporation.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.