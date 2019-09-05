Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

We are comparing Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 6 0.70 N/A -2.36 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.27 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuvectra Corporation and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nuvectra Corporation and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 818.37% for Nuvectra Corporation with consensus price target of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Summary

Nuvectra Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.