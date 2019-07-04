Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 10 1.02 N/A -2.36 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.67 N/A 1.23 24.85

Table 1 highlights Nuvectra Corporation and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuvectra Corporation and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1%

Liquidity

Nuvectra Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuvectra Corporation and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Nuvectra Corporation is $18, with potential upside of 520.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuvectra Corporation and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.6% and 44.05% respectively. About 3.5% of Nuvectra Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -14.17% -52.3% -62.46% -72.31% -69.86% -68.85% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has weaker performance than Nuvectra Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Nuvectra Corporation.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.