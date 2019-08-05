Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

We are comparing Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 8 0.60 N/A -2.36 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 7.50 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuvectra Corporation and AxoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Nuvectra Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AxoGen Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

Nuvectra Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, AxoGen Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nuvectra Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuvectra Corporation and AxoGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 984.34% for Nuvectra Corporation with average target price of $18. Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc.’s average target price is $29.67, while its potential upside is 75.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Nuvectra Corporation seems more appealing than AxoGen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuvectra Corporation and AxoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.7% and 87.4%. About 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, AxoGen Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AxoGen Inc. beats Nuvectra Corporation.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.