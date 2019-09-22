Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Both Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 5 0.54 N/A -2.36 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 81 4.78 N/A 1.64 52.98

Demonstrates Nuvectra Corporation and Abbott Laboratories earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Nuvectra Corporation is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. In other hand, Abbott Laboratories has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuvectra Corporation are 6.6 and 6.1. Competitively, Abbott Laboratories has 1.6 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuvectra Corporation and Abbott Laboratories.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00

Nuvectra Corporation has a 1,076.47% upside potential and an average price target of $18. Meanwhile, Abbott Laboratories’s average price target is $92.75, while its potential upside is 10.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nuvectra Corporation looks more robust than Abbott Laboratories as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuvectra Corporation and Abbott Laboratories are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 76% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend while Abbott Laboratories had bullish trend.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nuvectra Corporation.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.