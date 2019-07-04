Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Comparison side by side

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 10 1.02 N/A -2.36 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 4.25 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuvectra Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuvectra Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Nuvectra Corporation’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 520.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuvectra Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of Nuvectra Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -14.17% -52.3% -62.46% -72.31% -69.86% -68.85% Itamar Medical Ltd. -2.76% -27.07% 0% 0% 0% -14.92%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Itamar Medical Ltd.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuvectra Corporation.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.