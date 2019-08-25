Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 7 0.48 N/A -2.36 0.00 CryoLife Inc. 29 3.61 N/A 0.01 2401.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuvectra Corporation and CryoLife Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Nuvectra Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. CryoLife Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nuvectra Corporation are 6.6 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor CryoLife Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Nuvectra Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CryoLife Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nuvectra Corporation and CryoLife Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nuvectra Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1,263.64% and an $18 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation shares and 72.3% of CryoLife Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CryoLife Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend while CryoLife Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CryoLife Inc. beats Nuvectra Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.