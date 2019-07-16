Nuvasive (NUVA) Stock Value Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Boosted Position; As Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Lowered Holding by $21.14 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 20,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.19 million, down from 71,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1180. About 162,814 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 73,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.24M, up from 317,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 178,705 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 22.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.51 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 1,100 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 50,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thomas White Intll Ltd invested 0.27% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fiera Capital invested in 466,289 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Adage Capital Group Limited Liability Com reported 30,815 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 100 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) has 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amalgamated Bancorporation has 3,792 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 47,058 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public stated it has 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 898 shares. Moreover, National Pension Ser has 0.13% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Barclays Plc holds 0.07% or 94,868 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Companies Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone: I’m Expecting New Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone Is A Pretty Good ‘Sit And Do Nothing’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawiian Inc. by 20,345 shares to 46,671 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17,896 shares to 666,825 shares, valued at $127.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 29,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,656 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).