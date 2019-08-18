Nuvasive (NUVA) Stake Held by Gotham Asset Management Llc; Eagle Global Advisors Boosted Its Transcanada (TRP) Position by $339,680 as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 438,320 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70 million, up from 430,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 711,818 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 691.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 28,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The hedge fund held 32,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 4,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 339,188 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After lmpaction; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 235,450 shares to 656,346 shares, valued at $27.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 62,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC Energy declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Attention Boomers: 3 Stocks to Boost Your Pension Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TC Energy to offer Marketlink discounted spot rates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 687,503 shares to 183,799 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 269,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,573 shares, and cut its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).