NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

This is a contrast between NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 58 3.04 N/A 0.93 71.46 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.42 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NuVasive Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Volatility and Risk

NuVasive Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc.’s beta is -0.29 which is 129.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NuVasive Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Viveve Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Viveve Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NuVasive Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc. has a consensus price target of $64, and a -2.79% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of NuVasive Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. has 34.38% stronger performance while Viveve Medical Inc. has -83.62% weaker performance.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Viveve Medical Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.