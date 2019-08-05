NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Both NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 57 3.08 N/A 0.93 71.46 Myomo Inc. 1 4.84 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NuVasive Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NuVasive Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Myomo Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Myomo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NuVasive Inc. and Myomo Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc.’s downside potential is -3.93% at a $64 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuVasive Inc. and Myomo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12% respectively. About 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Myomo Inc. has 7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. has 34.38% stronger performance while Myomo Inc. has -41.67% weaker performance.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Myomo Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.