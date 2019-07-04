NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Both NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 56 2.68 N/A 0.93 64.90 Misonix Inc. 19 6.18 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NuVasive Inc. and Misonix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that NuVasive Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Misonix Inc. on the other hand, has 0.25 beta which makes it 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Misonix Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NuVasive Inc. and Misonix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc. has a 4.24% upside potential and an average target price of $59.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NuVasive Inc. and Misonix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.8%. About 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05% Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24%

For the past year NuVasive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Misonix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NuVasive Inc. beats Misonix Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.