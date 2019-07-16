NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 56 2.66 N/A 0.93 64.90 LivaNova PLC 82 3.15 N/A -4.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see NuVasive Inc. and LivaNova PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that NuVasive Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LivaNova PLC is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LivaNova PLC are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. NuVasive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LivaNova PLC.

Analyst Ratings

NuVasive Inc. and LivaNova PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 LivaNova PLC 0 0 0 0.00

$63 is NuVasive Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NuVasive Inc. and LivaNova PLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of LivaNova PLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05% LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. had bullish trend while LivaNova PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NuVasive Inc. beats LivaNova PLC.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.