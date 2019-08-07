NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 58 3.02 N/A 0.93 71.46 Digirad Corporation 7 0.10 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NuVasive Inc. and Digirad Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Risk and Volatility

NuVasive Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Digirad Corporation has a 2.26 beta and it is 126.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digirad Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. NuVasive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digirad Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NuVasive Inc. and Digirad Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc.’s average price target is $64, while its potential downside is -2.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NuVasive Inc. and Digirad Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 39.3%. NuVasive Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Digirad Corporation has 7.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. had bullish trend while Digirad Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors NuVasive Inc. beats Digirad Corporation.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.