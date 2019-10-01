NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) EPS Estimated At $0.54; Raven Industries (RAVN) Shorts Increased By 9.92%

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. NUVA’s profit would be $28.10M giving it 28.64 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, NuVasive, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 108,877 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) had an increase of 9.92% in short interest. RAVN’s SI was 445,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.92% from 405,200 shares previously. With 120,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s short sellers to cover RAVN’s short positions. The SI to Raven Industries Inc’s float is 1.25%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 18,260 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,919 activity. Shares for $17,430 were bought by LeBaron Marc E on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Raven Industries’s (NASDAQ:RAVN) 47% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Raven Industries Announces Replacement of Corporate Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 32.23 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. The Company’s products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. It has a 62.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

