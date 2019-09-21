NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Comparing side by side

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 60 3.08 N/A 0.93 71.46 Titan Medical Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NuVasive Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NuVasive Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 1 3 2 2.33 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$64.33 is NuVasive Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.58%. Competitively Titan Medical Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 189.86%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Titan Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than NuVasive Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% are NuVasive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. was less bullish than Titan Medical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors NuVasive Inc. beats Titan Medical Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.