NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Comparing side by side

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 59 2.93 N/A 0.93 71.46 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.17 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights NuVasive Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NuVasive Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3%

Risk and Volatility

NuVasive Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Senseonics Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.8 beta which makes it 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuVasive Inc. are 3.7 and 2. Competitively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NuVasive Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc. has a 3.90% upside potential and an average target price of $66.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NuVasive Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.5%. NuVasive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. has 34.38% stronger performance while Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.