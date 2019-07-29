NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 57 2.70 N/A 0.93 64.90 FONAR Corporation 21 1.68 N/A 2.78 7.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FONAR Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. NuVasive Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than FONAR Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2%

Volatility & Risk

NuVasive Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. Competitively, FONAR Corporation’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, FONAR Corporation which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. FONAR Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NuVasive Inc. and FONAR Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc.’s average price target is $63, while its potential upside is 8.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuVasive Inc. and FONAR Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.3% respectively. About 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.07% of FONAR Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05% FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. has stronger performance than FONAR Corporation

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors FONAR Corporation.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.