NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 57 2.79 N/A 0.93 64.90 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.06 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights NuVasive Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -44.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.19 beta means NuVasive Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuVasive Inc. are 3.7 and 2. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 2.8 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuVasive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NuVasive Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc.’s average price target is $63.5, while its potential upside is 5.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares and 65.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares. NuVasive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 11.8% are Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.