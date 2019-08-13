NutriSystem Inc (NTRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

NutriSystem Inc (NASDAQ:NTRI) and Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Personal Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutriSystem Inc N/A 0.00 N/A 1.95 0.00 Carriage Services Inc. 19 1.45 N/A 0.46 41.75

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutriSystem Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Carriage Services Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.9%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NutriSystem Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Carriage Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Roughly 0% of NutriSystem Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Carriage Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NutriSystem Inc’s share owned by insiders are 3.14%. Comparatively, Carriage Services Inc. has 7.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NutriSystem Inc 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Carriage Services Inc. 1.81% 2.41% 10.46% -2.5% -20.63% 23.35%

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers Nutrisystem program that consists of approximately 150 portion-controlled items, which serve as the foundation of a low glycemic index diet. Its programs comprise Nutrisystem D, a program designed for people with type 2 diabetes or at risk for type 2 diabetes who want to lose weight and manage their diabetes; Turbo10 program, a program that deliver up to a 10-pound weight loss and a reduction of 5 inches overall in the first month of dieting; The Lean13, a program designed to deliver weight loss of up to 13 pounds and 7 inches in the first month; South Beach Diet, a structured meal delivery weight-loss program; and 5-day kit, a kit for individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including blueberry muffins, cinnamon buns, vanilla shakes, chocolate shakes, and chocolate chip cookie packs. The company also provides My Daily 3, a physical activity program, which provides information on diet, nutrition, and physical activity; and NuMi, an interactive and personalized weight loss tracking tool. It offers monthly food packages of frozen and ready-to-go food containing four-week meal plan of breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy. The company sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 170 funeral homes in 28 states; and 32 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.