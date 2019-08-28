NutriSystem Inc (NTRI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting NutriSystem Inc (NASDAQ:NTRI) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of NutriSystem Inc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.83% of all Personal Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.14% of NutriSystem Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.52% of all Personal Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NutriSystem Inc and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutriSystem Inc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.83% 81.26% 6.92%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting NutriSystem Inc and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NutriSystem Inc N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 99.23M 2.05B 25.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NutriSystem Inc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NutriSystem Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 81.37%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NutriSystem Inc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NutriSystem Inc 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 1.81% 5.70% 10.21% 14.25% 20.67% 19.57%

Dividends

NutriSystem Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NutriSystem Inc’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors NutriSystem Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers Nutrisystem program that consists of approximately 150 portion-controlled items, which serve as the foundation of a low glycemic index diet. Its programs comprise Nutrisystem D, a program designed for people with type 2 diabetes or at risk for type 2 diabetes who want to lose weight and manage their diabetes; Turbo10 program, a program that deliver up to a 10-pound weight loss and a reduction of 5 inches overall in the first month of dieting; The Lean13, a program designed to deliver weight loss of up to 13 pounds and 7 inches in the first month; South Beach Diet, a structured meal delivery weight-loss program; and 5-day kit, a kit for individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including blueberry muffins, cinnamon buns, vanilla shakes, chocolate shakes, and chocolate chip cookie packs. The company also provides My Daily 3, a physical activity program, which provides information on diet, nutrition, and physical activity; and NuMi, an interactive and personalized weight loss tracking tool. It offers monthly food packages of frozen and ready-to-go food containing four-week meal plan of breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy. The company sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.