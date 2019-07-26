Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Analysts See $2.17 EPS; Carnival (CCL) SI Decreased By 3.48%

Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to report $2.17 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 13.61% from last quarter’s $1.91 EPS. T_NTR’s profit would be $1.24 billion giving it 7.65 P/E if the $2.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Nutrien Ltd.’s analysts see 703.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 382,082 shares traded. Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NTR News: 26/03/2018 – Nutrien Announces Results of Early Tenders and Extension of Early Tender Time; 07/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SEES YR EPS CONT OPS $2.20 TO $2.60, SAW $2.10 TO $2.60; 12/03/2018 – Nutrien Commences Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO CHUCK MAGRO SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS 1H 2018 EARNINGS TO EXCEED 2017 LEVELS; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NUTRIEN LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – NUTRIEN LTD NTR.TO – SEES 2018 SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $1.0 BLN- $1.1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) had a decrease of 3.48% in short interest. CCL’s SI was 12.83 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.48% from 13.29M shares previously. With 2.97 million avg volume, 4 days are for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s short sellers to cover CCL’s short positions. The SI to Carnival Corporation’s float is 3.21%. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 2.03 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $34.03 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock. 22,050 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 771,134 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.02% or 4,870 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 7,116 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Td Asset Mngmt has 126,013 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,586 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,731 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Com reported 2.01% stake. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 23,744 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Limited Com accumulated 24,586 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carnival had 24 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained the shares of CCL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Wednesday, March 27. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, July 1. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 30 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Hold” rating.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.11 billion. The firm offers potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products; and agronomic and application services for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. It operates six potash mines in Saskatchewan and one potash mine in New Brunswick.