Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) compete with each other in the Technical & System Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix Inc. 31 4.07 N/A -2.40 0.00 Systemax Inc. 21 0.92 N/A 1.60 13.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nutanix Inc. and Systemax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nutanix Inc. and Systemax Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix Inc. 0.00% -141.9% -29.4% Systemax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nutanix Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Systemax Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Nutanix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Systemax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nutanix Inc. and Systemax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Systemax Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35.43 is Nutanix Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nutanix Inc. and Systemax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 28.6%. 0.8% are Nutanix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Systemax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nutanix Inc. -7.54% -13.92% -47.18% -54.84% -53.56% -45.42% Systemax Inc. 11.86% 1.17% -8.59% -5.94% -37.61% -9.17%

For the past year Systemax Inc. has weaker performance than Nutanix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Systemax Inc. beats Nutanix Inc.

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The companyÂ’s software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds. Its software products also comprise Prism, which delivers integrated virtualization and infrastructure management, operational analytics, search-first interface, and self-service and one-click administration solutions. The companyÂ’s solution addresses a range of workloads, such as enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. It serves customers in a range of industries comprising automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company also sells its services to service providers who utilize its operating system to provide various cloud-based services to their customers, including infrastructure-as-a-service offerings. Nutanix, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including electrical and bulbs; fasteners and hardware; foodservice and appliances; furniture and office products; HVAC/R fans; janitorial and maintenance; material handling; medical and laboratory equipment; metalworking and cutting tools; motors and power transmission products; office and school supplies; outdoor and grounds maintenance products; packaging and supplies; plumbing supplies; pneumatics and hydraulics; raw materials and building supplies; safety and security products; storage and shelving products; tools and instruments; and vehicle maintenance, and workbench and shop desks in North America. The companyÂ’s EMEA Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as computers and mobile devices; computer parts and memory products; servers, and storage and backup products; computer components and accessories; networking and security products; software products; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also offers consumer electronics comprising TV and video, audio, and GPS products; cameras and surveillance products; cell phones; video games and toys; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products primarily under the Global Industrial, MISCO, and Inmac Wstore brand names to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.