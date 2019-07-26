Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Reaches $24.55 After 3.00% Up Move; Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased By $3.20 Million Its Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS)’s stock rose 39.24%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 800,000 shares with $3.34M value, down from 1.60 million last quarter. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) now has $57.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 8.75% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.095. About 1.37 million shares traded or 54.98% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has declined 33.04% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.47% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $33,110 activity. Smith Edward F also sold $7,626 worth of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Cashman Christopher Michael sold $25,484.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call) stake by 110,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 79,000 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 95,501 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 144,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,735 shares. 25,800 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 73,111 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 3,474 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 2.47M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,047 shares. Fosun Intll owns 0.1% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 390,860 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Tekla Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 328,436 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 41,971 shares. Tci Wealth holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 13,216 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 336 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Ladenburg. Mizuho maintained Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Ladenburg. Mizuho downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on Wednesday, February 27 to “Neutral” rating.

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The Company’s cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds.

Analysts await Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-1.05 EPS, down 144.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-1.08 actual EPS reported by Nutanix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.