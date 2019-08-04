Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Reaches $20.04 After 6.00% Down Move; Global Endowment Management LP Lowered By $453,000 Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 32.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 1,000 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 2,100 shares with $952,000 value, down from 3,100 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $44.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,605 shares traded or 45.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

The stock of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.57% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 9.02M shares traded or 124.79% up from the average. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has declined 53.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NTNX News: 20/03/2018 – Spice Money Transforms Digital Payments for Millions of Users with Nutanix; 25/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Nutanix CEO On The ‘Big Bills’ And ‘Computing Sprawl’ Of Public Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Nutanix Introduces Database Services with Era; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX CEO SPEAKS ABOUT PUBLIC CLOUD OFFERING IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Big Switch to Showcase Integration With Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor for Advanced Network Automation and Simplified Operations at Nutanix .NEXT; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 24/05/2018 – NUTANIX SEES 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 12/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – Nutanix Beam Gives Enterprises Control of the CloudThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $3.73B company. It was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $18.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NTNX worth $223.62M less.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Jbg Smith Pptys stake by 13,800 shares to 24,800 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 41,100 shares and now owns 48,100 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.54% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,268 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 262,313 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1,309 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 112,800 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 2,305 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.51% stake. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 6,696 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 92,796 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,465 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 16,209 shares. 12,806 are held by Brant Point Inv Mgmt Lc.

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $57500 target. Citigroup maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8. JP Morgan maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. UBS maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nutanix had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) on Friday, March 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 1.

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The Company’s cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds.