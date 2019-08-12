Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Reaches $18.68 52 Week Low; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Kansas City Southern (KSU) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $133 target. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, July 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of KSU in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. See Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) latest ratings:

The stock of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.12 target or 3.00% below today’s $18.68 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.47 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $18.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $104.22M less. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 971,023 shares traded. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has declined 53.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NTNX News: 09/05/2018 – Nutanix Introduces Database Services with Era; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX CEO SPEAKS ABOUT PUBLIC CLOUD OFFERING IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Nutanix Beam Gives Enterprises Control of the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Big Switch to Showcase Integration With Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor for Advanced Network Automation and Simplified Operations; 06/03/2018 Nutanix Fuels Channel Partners to Propel the Next Generation of Cloud Deployments; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Nutanix Sees 74 Percent AHV Hypervisor Adoption By U.S. Federal Government Customers in 2017; 12/03/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings; 25/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Nutanix CEO On The ‘Big Bills’ And ‘Computing Sprawl’ Of Public Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Plexxi Introduces Hyperconverged Reference Architecture for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS Software

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The Company’s cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds.

Among 3 analysts covering Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nutanix had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”.

Analysts await Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-1.05 EPS, down 144.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-1.08 actual EPS reported by Nutanix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $11.72 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 20.99 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

