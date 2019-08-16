Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Reaches $18.45 Yearly Low; Pros Holdings (PRO) Shorts Raised By 1.49%

The stock of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) hit a new 52-week low and has $17.90 target or 3.00% below today’s $18.45 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.43 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $17.90 price target is reached, the company will be worth $102.93M less. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 2.22 million shares traded. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has declined 53.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NTNX News: 24/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.21; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Nutanix Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$300M; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 24/05/2018 – Nutanix 3Q Rev $289.4M; 12/04/2018 – Nutanix Sees 74 Percent AHV Hypervisor Adoption By U.S. Federal Government Customers in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Big Switch to Showcase Integration With Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor for Advanced Network Automation and Simplified Operations; 24/05/2018 – Nutanix 3Q Loss/Shr 51c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Plexxi Introduces Hyperconverged Reference Architecture for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS Software

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) had an increase of 1.49% in short interest. PRO’s SI was 4.17 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.49% from 4.11 million shares previously. With 536,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO)’s short sellers to cover PRO’s short positions. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 89,199 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The Company’s cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds.

More notable recent Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nutanix Is One Very Oversold Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nutanix: Not A True Leader – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Now a Good Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Cloud Stock? – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nutanix Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for iQIYI (IQ) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nutanix has $5300 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44’s average target is 138.48% above currents $18.45 stock price. Nutanix had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3500 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-1.05 EPS, down 144.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-1.08 actual EPS reported by Nutanix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Da Davidson And invested in 8,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Kennedy Mngmt accumulated 427,668 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 39,301 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc owns 354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stifel Finance stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 18,501 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru has 56,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 2,629 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc holds 156,223 shares. Waddell Reed has 0.06% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Menta Cap Ltd has invested 0.17% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CannTrust Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order and Provides Interim Update – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday – CNBC” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Option Market Is Saying About General Electric Following Fraud Allegations – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.