Nustar Logistics LP (NSS) Shareholder Laffer Investments Lowered Stake by $2.33 Million; Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Its General Dynamics (GD) Position by $452,500 as Stock Price Rose

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 93 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,408 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $285.66M, down from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nustar Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 10,278 shares traded. NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 6.37 million shares traded or 441.44% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 6.89 million shares. Amer Gp owns 159,100 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,798 shares. State Street reported 0.16% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First National Trust Communications stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Colony Limited Co owns 1,944 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 13,459 shares. 311,080 are owned by Citigroup. Savant Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,878 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hyman Charles D reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1,817 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5,989 shares. National Bank Of The West stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bailard reported 5,468 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc by 9 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $1.48 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc by 12 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

