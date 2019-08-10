Nustar Logistics LP (NSS) Holder Laffer Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.15 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stake Lifted by Lyrical Asset Management Lp

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 114,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.51 million, up from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 432,793 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 205 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.14M, down from 11,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nustar Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 25,921 shares traded. NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 768 shares to 32,422 shares, valued at $3.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold NSS shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 92,496 shares or 46.88% less from 174,138 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 700 are owned by Glenmede Na. Laffer Invests has invested 0% in NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS). 80,295 are owned by Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 1.04 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Shell Asset Management Company has 7,467 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability owns 2,825 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 42,623 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Parkside National Bank reported 49 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fmr Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Twin Mngmt stated it has 52,100 shares. Cypress Capital Llc has 5,042 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 8,458 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). California-based Denali Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.7% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 9,942 shares.