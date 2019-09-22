Nustar Energy LP (NS) Stock Price Rose While Novare Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Increased Position by $360,000

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 14,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 80,554 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, up from 65,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.25M shares traded or 150.37% up from the average. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79M, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 2.65M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 443,228 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 1.24M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 1.43M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 258,824 shares or 0% of the stock. The Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Augustine Asset Management invested in 0.29% or 23,062 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Amp Cap invested in 10,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Electron Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 155,647 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 34,400 shares. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.32% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Mitsubishi Ufj And stated it has 72,910 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 443 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 17,800 shares to 9.69M shares, valued at $232.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 15.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.50M shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) by 6,285 shares to 14,126 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,841 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).