Nustar Energy LP (NS) Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Cut Its Position; Redwood Capital Management Has Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $167.90 Million as Share Value Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 14.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87 million, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 38,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 412,553 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E shareholders plan $15B rights issue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PG&E Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 149,800 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 34,057 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 159 shares. Dynamic Cap Mgmt Limited has 2.84% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 44,066 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 410,282 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rare Limited owns 2.93M shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Tobam holds 8,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16,136 shares. Nomura Asset Comm accumulated 0% or 25,000 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 200,024 shares. Hound Partners owns 3.71% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.85 million shares. Kensico Cap Corporation reported 1.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). World Asset Management Incorporated owns 24,125 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $104,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 0.02% stake. 65,904 were reported by Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Carroll Financial has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 453 shares. West Family, Illinois-based fund reported 105,406 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 1,558 shares. Raymond James Services holds 0.01% or 101,816 shares. Green Square Limited reported 33,362 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 11.74 million are held by Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Arrow Invest Limited Liability Company reported 22,854 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co accumulated 13,532 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 130,743 shares. 302,885 are owned by Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Texas Yale Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Cincinnati Insurance has 0.03% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).