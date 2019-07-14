Nustar Energy LP (NS) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Increased Position; Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) as Stock Price Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 567,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 433,438 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 533,229 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.69 million, up from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 313,432 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $104,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). 37,800 were reported by Westpac Bk Corporation. Kistler reported 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 1,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp & stated it has 716 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Ltd Company holds 250,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 12,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance Company holds 0.03% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) or 44,870 shares. 27,034 are owned by Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 1.60 million shares. Third Security Llc holds 145,200 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Heronetta Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 13,690 shares. Tortoise Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.67% or 4.04M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) or 758 shares.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NuStar Energy L.P.’s and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC’s 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Now Available – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on January 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NuStar Energy LP to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar Energy L.P. Reports 25% Increase in Net Income – Business Wire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70 million shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 6.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115.66M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.