Nustar Energy LP (NS) Shareholder Barclays Plc Lifted Its Position by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Shares Rose, Nwi Management LP Has Upped Position by $600,000

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 545,025 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 20780% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 41,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 41,760 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 244,261 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NuStar Energy L.P. Declares Series A, Series B and Series C Preferred Units and Common Unit Second Quarter 2019 Distributions – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Turnaround Stock to Keep an Eye On – Motley Fool” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NuStar Energy L.P. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mizuho Securities Starts NuStar Energy LP (NS) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar Appears To Be Addressing Previous Complaints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torm Plc by 48,747 shares to 71,641 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 586,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,472 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:WWD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $104,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 41,760 shares. 716 were accumulated by Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru. Fmr Lc reported 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Kazazian Asset Management Llc has 0.77% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 20,520 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 0.25% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). West Family reported 0.71% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Creative Planning invested in 16,569 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 51,158 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 17,774 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0.01% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Harvest Fund Ltd Liability has 3.09% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Regions invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 179,334 shares. Duff & Phelps has invested 0.08% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).