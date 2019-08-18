Nustar Energy LP (NS) Holding Maintained by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc; Piedmont Investment Advisors Position in Valero Energy Com Stk New (VLO) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (VLO) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 49,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 89,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.70M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 11.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.69M, up from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 335,555 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldg Co has invested 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 1.60M shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.01% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 12,412 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 1,500 shares. 15,800 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Moreover, Boys Arnold & Inc has 0.1% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 302,069 shares. Cohen reported 20,967 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc reported 0.06% stake. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 37,800 shares. Whitnell And invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 657,938 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 1.02 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. First Eagle Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 250,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 9% Yield On Sale, With Rising Rate Protection And Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Turnaround Stock to Keep an Eye On – Motley Fool” published on April 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NuStar raising $500M to pay down other debt – San Antonio Business Journal” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NuStar Appears To Be Addressing Previous Complaints – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70 million shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 328,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,042 shares to 210,036 shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 57,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energ Opportunities Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.03% or 20,484 shares. 187 are owned by Sageworth Trust. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Chesley Taft Lc accumulated 9,470 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 43,350 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication holds 3,243 shares. Leavell Inv reported 0.18% stake. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc owns 234 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.24% or 23,837 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd holds 0.94% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 41,673 shares stake. 2,601 are owned by New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability. 39,031 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co. Private Mngmt Gru Inc holds 1.14% or 269,529 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.07 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.