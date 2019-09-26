Nustar Energy LP (NS) Holding Increased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp; Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Upped Its Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 92,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 288,173 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.82 million, up from 195,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 152,140 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 278,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62M, up from 740,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 795,757 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 05/03/2018 – Met-Ed Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs Following Severe Winter Storm; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2018; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS: LETTER AFFIRMS DEACTIVATION PLANS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BAA1 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO MID-ATLANTIC INTERSTATE TRANSMISSION LLC; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What to expect from Patriot Rail’s new owner – Jacksonville Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take Me Away: What New Permian Pipeline Capacity Means For Crude Prices And Exports – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NuStar sees Texas hub’s crude loadings doubling this month – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NuStar Energy L.P. Reschedules Announcement of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results to May 10, 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar Energy L.P. Completes Three Major Capital Projects to Expand Capacity to Transport and Export Permian Crude Oil, and Move Refined Products Into Northern Mexico – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Riverhead Cap Llc owns 34,691 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 11,964 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tci Wealth stated it has 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.38M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co stated it has 0.09% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 909,073 were accumulated by Korea Inv. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,667 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alpine Woods Lc accumulated 0.06% or 6,683 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 657,426 shares.