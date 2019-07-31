Nustar Energy LP (NS) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; As Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Stock Price Declined, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lowered Its Holding

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 38,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 841,737 shares traded or 87.65% up from the average. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,798 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 17,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.09. About 999,609 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa by 119,803 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $71.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 465 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 35,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 623,363 shares. Rockland Trust has 4,395 shares. 19,783 were reported by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1.48M shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 211,825 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Nuwave Invest Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 499 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 267 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Service reported 21,672 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 990 shares.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 15.17% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $285.19M for 7.50 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 209.26% EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,102 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,133 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 139,759 shares stake. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Salem Inv Counselors has 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr reported 9.27M shares. 16,569 were reported by Creative Planning. Motco holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,275 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 141,106 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk has 37,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 26,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Telemus Limited Liability. Dubuque Bankshares & holds 0% or 787 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 1.60M shares. Parkside Bankshares & Tru has 716 shares.

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NS’s profit will be $20.48M for 37.93 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $104,530 activity.