Nustar Energy LP (NS) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Upped Holding by $962,104 as Market Value Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Declined, Farr Miller & Washington Decreased by $1.75 Million Its Position

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 38,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 68,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 11.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 37,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,942 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 130,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 363,641 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,122 shares to 250,043 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 223,800 shares to 95,200 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $104,530 activity.

